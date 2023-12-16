Saturday, December 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

KP CM seeks proposals for resolution of LBs’ challenges

Our Staff Reporter
December 16, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR  -   Care­taker KP CM, Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, has instructed relevant authorities to devise sustainable solu­tions for the province’s Local Bodies within a week. Emphasizing the ur­gency, he affirmed the caretaker gov­ernment’s commitment to addressing these issues promptly while staying within its jurisdiction.

During a meeting convened at the Chief Minister’s House, discussions centered on the challenges faced by the local bodies. Attending the meet­ing were caretaker cabinet members Ahmed Rasool Bangash, Engn Aamir Nadeem Durrani, Dr Sarfaraz Ali Shah, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, and administrative secretar­ies from pertinent departments.

Expressing his focus, the CM pledged to prioritize the establishment of offic­es for village and neighborhood coun­cils in the newly merged districts. He also announced plans to personally en­gage with local government represent­atives in the upcoming week to hear and address their concerns directly.

PU, JXUST ink accords on Chinese language education

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1702620118.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023