KP CM seeks proposals for resolution of LBs’ challenges

PESHAWAR - Care­taker KP CM, Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, has instructed relevant authorities to devise sustainable solu­tions for the province’s Local Bodies within a week. Emphasizing the ur­gency, he affirmed the caretaker gov­ernment’s commitment to addressing these issues promptly while staying within its jurisdiction.

During a meeting convened at the Chief Minister’s House, discussions centered on the challenges faced by the local bodies. Attending the meet­ing were caretaker cabinet members Ahmed Rasool Bangash, Engn Aamir Nadeem Durrani, Dr Sarfaraz Ali Shah, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, and administrative secretar­ies from pertinent departments.

Expressing his focus, the CM pledged to prioritize the establishment of offic­es for village and neighborhood coun­cils in the newly merged districts. He also announced plans to personally en­gage with local government represent­atives in the upcoming week to hear and address their concerns directly.