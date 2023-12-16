KP CM seeks proposals for resolution of LBs’ challenges

PESHAWAR - Caretaker KP CM, Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah, has instructed relevant authorities to devise sustainable solutions for the province’s Local Bodies within a week. Emphasizing the urgency, he affirmed the caretaker government’s commitment to addressing these issues promptly while staying within its jurisdiction.
During a meeting convened at the Chief Minister’s House, discussions centered on the challenges faced by the local bodies. Attending the meeting were caretaker cabinet members Ahmed Rasool Bangash, Engn Aamir Nadeem Durrani, Dr Sarfaraz Ali Shah, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, and administrative secretaries from pertinent departments.
Expressing his focus, the CM pledged to prioritize the establishment of offices for village and neighborhood councils in the newly merged districts. He also announced plans to personally engage with local government representatives in the upcoming week to hear and address their concerns directly.