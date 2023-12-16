KP paramedics resume postponed protest, demand solution to problems

MARDAN - Sharafatullah Yousafzai, Provincial President of the Paramedical Staff Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, emphasized the resumption of a postponed protest due to what he termed “aimless discussions” with the Health Advisor. He expressed discontent over the lack of follow-through on addressing the legitimate concerns of paramedics, stating this during a media interaction.
During the monthly meeting chaired by Sharafatullah Yousafzai, the General Secretary, Haji Luqman Gul, presented the agenda of the Paramedical Staff Association Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The meeting unanimously decided to expedite the promotion process. It was agreed that the pending Departmental Promotion Committees (DPCs) of scale 12 should convene next week, with immediate issuance of promotion/posting orders for completed DPCs.
Strong condemnation was voiced regarding the Health Care Commission’s raids on first aid centers operated by qualified paramedics, followed by their publicization on social media. The Advisor to CM on Health, Dr. Riaz Anwar, the Secretary Health, DG Health, and the Chief Executive of HCC were urged to cease these unauthorized raids and associated humiliations promptly. Failure to do so might lead the paramedics’ community to boycott hospital work, which the Healthcare Commission restricts outside hospital premises.
Criticism was raised against directorate-level committees formed to address paramedic staff issues, citing their nominal existence and lack of efficacy. The demand was made to empower these committees and promptly execute their recommendations.
Sharafat Yousafzai, the association president, confirmed the decision to boycott EPI staff outreach activities across the province. Warning the provincial government and health department officials, he stressed that failure to release outstanding payments to EPI staff, including arrears, by December 31 would lead to stricter actions from January 1.
Further demands included the abolition of MTI, placement of promoted paramedics in upgraded positions or shadow roles in MTI hospitals, personal upgradation in Ex-FATA, opposition to the Society of Anesthesia and similar groups to prevent division among paramedics, and the call for constitutional and disciplinary action against those disrupting the paramedic community.
Immediate disbursement of arrears from the paramedics’ community allocated to the Sindh flood program and prompt salary payments to employees in all projects, including MTI hospitals, were also stressed.