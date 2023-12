Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah passed away on Saturday.

The state TV of Kuwait reported about his demise. He was 86.

The Emir was admitted to the hospital last month due to an emergency health problem.

He ascended the throne in September 2020 after the death of his half-brother, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

Sheikh Mishal al-Ahmad al-Jaber Al-Sabah is the current Crown Prince of Kuwait.