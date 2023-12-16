Migrant boat carrying over 60 capsizes in Channel, one dead

LILLE, FRANCE-A boat carrying more than 60 migrants capsized in the Channel off France overnight Thursday to Friday while attempting to reach Britain, with one person dead and another in critical condition, French maritime authorities said. Among the 66 people recovered, “one unconscious victim, in critical condition, was taken by helicopter to the hospital in Calais” while a second “could not be revived,” the authorities said. French sea rescue coordinators at Griz Nez near Calais were warned during the night that a migrant boat was in difficulty less than eight kilometres (five miles) from the coast. A rescue vessel arrived in the area at around 30 minutes past midnight (2330 GMT), maritime authorities said. After the crew found one of the migrant boat’s buoyancy tubes “deflated” and people “in the water”, they brought everyone they could find back to Calais. Boats and aircraft are still looking for remaining survivors, with French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin expected in Calais on Friday mo