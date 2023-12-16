Saturday, December 16, 2023
Minister opens forensic lab at ANF Academy

Our Staff Reporter
December 16, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -  Caretaker Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti on Friday inaugurated the foren­sic lab at the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Academy.

Secretary Ministry of Narcotics Control Capt (Retd) Munir Azam, and ANF Director General Major Gener­al Muhammad Aneeq-ur-Rehman Malik warmly wel­comed the minister, alongside the Police Liaison Of­ficer and Police Consular from the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China.

During the visit, Commandant ANF Academy pro­vided insights into comprehensive counter-narcotics training programmes.

Expressing gratitude, the minister thanked the Chi­nese delegates for their invaluable assistance in es­tablishing the forensic lab. He emphasised the lab’s crucial role in expediting prosecutions, easing the burden on other forensic facilities, and improving drug detection efficiency through advanced equip­ment.

He stressed the importance of maintaining the highest standards of credibility in forensic processes.

Recognising ANF’s international acclaim, Minis­ter Bugti praised its pivotal role in combating drug trafficking at national, regional, and global levels. He assured the force of complete support in address­ing any inadequacies to more effectively combat the menace of drug trafficking.

