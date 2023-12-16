Minister opens forensic lab at ANF Academy

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti on Friday inaugurated the forensic lab at the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Academy.
Secretary Ministry of Narcotics Control Capt (Retd) Munir Azam, and ANF Director General Major General Muhammad Aneeq-ur-Rehman Malik warmly welcomed the minister, alongside the Police Liaison Officer and Police Consular from the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China.
During the visit, Commandant ANF Academy provided insights into comprehensive counter-narcotics training programmes.
Expressing gratitude, the minister thanked the Chinese delegates for their invaluable assistance in establishing the forensic lab. He emphasised the lab’s crucial role in expediting prosecutions, easing the burden on other forensic facilities, and improving drug detection efficiency through advanced equipment.
He stressed the importance of maintaining the highest standards of credibility in forensic processes.
Recognising ANF’s international acclaim, Minister Bugti praised its pivotal role in combating drug trafficking at national, regional, and global levels. He assured the force of complete support in addressing any inadequacies to more effectively combat the menace of drug trafficking.