MoU signed for promoting organic cotton, implementing IPM in country

MULTAN - In a significant development, the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) and CAB International (CABI) have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to collaborate on pioneering research initiatives focused on promoting organic cotton and implementing integrated pest management (IPM) in the country. The signing ceremony was held at the PCCC headquarters here on Friday as Director Research PCCC Dr. Taswar Hussain Malik and CABIÆs Senior Regional Director Asia, Dr. Babar Ehsan Bajwa formalized the agreement.

Dr. Muhammad Naveed Afzal, Director, CCRI Multan, Dr. Muzammil Farooq (CABI) and other officials were also present at the occasion. Under the terms of the agreement, a new CABI office was inaugurated at the PCCC headquarters in Multan, marking the beginning of a collaborative effort to advance organic cotton practices in Pakistan.

Dr. Taswar Hussain Malik expressed his optimism about this partnership, emphasizing its potential to not only benefit local farmers but also contribute to the stability of the national economy. Organic cotton, as described by Dr. Taswar Hussain Malik, was cultivated without the use of chemical fertilizers or pesticides and is grown on land free from chemical effects for at least three years. The cultivation process involves non-genetically tested batches, ensuring a clean and sustainable approach to cotton production, he said.

Dr. Taswar Hussain Malik highlighted that the combined expertise of PCCC agricultural scientists, particularly those from the Central Cotton Research Institute, (CCRI) Multan, will positively influence the production and research of organic cotton seeds in the country.

CABIÆs Senior Regional Director Asia, Dr. Babar Ehsan Bajwa acknowledged that certified organic cotton production in Pakistan currently accounts for less than 1 percent of global cotton cultivation due to challenges such as limited access to organic cotton seeds.

He identified issues such as a lack of policies, the unavailability of non-genetically modified organism (GMO) seeds and weak linkages with input suppliers and supply chains as impediments to the growth of organic cotton cultivation in the country. Dr. Bajwa expressed that shared vision of CABI and PCCC for sustainable agriculture would create a conducive environment for organic cotton, addressing the challenges and contributing to the long-term availability of non-GM cotton seeds and organic inputs for farmers. As a concluding part of the event, Dr. Babar Bajwa visited the laboratories of CCRI Multan, commending the ongoing research activities for betterment of agriculture and communities.

Director Research PCCC Dr Taswar while talking to media persons, said that the they were working on promotion of cotton especially organic cotton and added that they had designated Ghotki research centre as organic cotton research centre which would work only for organic cotton seeds. He said that non BT cotton seed, bio pesticides, organic fertilizers were used in organic cotton and it would be experimented in non traditional cotton belts. He said that some area of Balochistan was most favorable for organic cotton. Organic cotton would also be produced at some areas of Punjab and bordering areas of Sindh with Balochistan.

Dr Babar Ehsan said that organic cotton would be cultivated at small area and handsome amount could be earned by exporting organic cotton bales as its demand was high across the globe. He added that the price of organic cotton was also high than the traditional cotton. He informed that they had set target to cultivate organic cotton on five lac acres area in next few years.