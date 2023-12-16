Multan court hands death sentence to four in double murder case

MULTAN - A local court awarded death sentences to four accused on charge of killing two persons after committing a robbery at a house in 2019 in Multan.

Additional District & Sessions Judge (AD&SJ), Saira Noreen, pronounced the verdict of the case after the completion of the trial in which four accused named Ghulam Shabir alias Shabu, Mureed Hussain, Ghulam Mustafa alias Musti Nadeem and Nazir Ahmad were awarded death sentence.

Apart from the death penalty, the criminals were also sentenced to life imprisonment.

The court also ordered that all the criminals will also pay Rs300,000 each as compensation to the heirs of the deceased and they will spend a further three months in jail in case of default.

According to the prosecution, the accused had committed a dacoity at a house in the limits of Alpa police station in 2019 and looted 20-tola of gold ornaments and cash from Imran Baig’s house. Meanwhile, people in the area surrounded them while they were trying to escape.

The accused then opened fire and killed two persons, Zulfiqar Ali and Bashir Ahmed. Two others Wazir Ahmed and Mursaleen Khan were seriously injured.

Alpa Police had registered a case under sections 302/397/412/337F PPC, arrested the accused and submitted challan before the court after completing investigations.

The court sentenced the criminals to death and life imprisonment.

TWO GANGS BUSTED, RS11.3M LOOTED GOODS RECOVERED

Multan Police claimed to have busted seven members of two robbery, dacoity and theft gangs and recovered over Rs11.3 million looted goods from their possession.

A police spokesperson told on Friday that SHO Muzaffarabad police station Muhammad Ramzan Gill alongwith his team raided and arrested three members of Wajahat alias Wajju gang including ring leader Wajahat Hussain, Shehbaz and Muhammad Amir.

The police have recovered Rs5.5 million looted goods and one pistol with bullets from their possession.

16 cases of robbery were traced against the gang during interrogation.

Likewise, four members of Altaf Don gang including ring leader Altaf, Tasawar Abbas and Tasawar were arrested and the looted goods worth over Rs5.7 million including 87 solar plates, electric wires were recovered from them. More revelations were expected from the arrested gangsters.

EPD CONDUCTS AWARENESS SEMINAR TO CURB SINGLEUSE PLASTICS

The Environment Protection Department Punjab, under the umbrella of the World Bankfunded Punjab Green Development Programme, conducted a seminar on “Negative Environmental and Health Impacts of Single-Use Plastics” at Multan Tea House.

Attendees from various sectors, including large retailers, plastic producers, media representatives, civil society organisations, academia, and traders participated in the session.

Deputy Director Environmental Protection Agency, Multan Muhammad Idrees, apprised the audience regarding the actions taken to curb single-use plastics.

Scholars from the University of Punjab, MNS Agriculture University, and Women University Multan apprised the attendees regarding the harmful health and environmental impacts of single-use plastics.

The Environment Protection Department emphasised the importance of informing the general public about the detrimental effects of single-use plastics on our environment and health.

Through these targeted efforts, the campaign aims to foster a sense of responsibility among citizens and encourage sustainable practices.