Musk’s controversial visit

Tech billionaire Elon Musk visited Israel, meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Following this, a senior Hamas official invited Musk to Gaza to witness the devastation caused by Israeli bombardment. Osama Hamdan, a top Hamas leader, extended the invitation during a Beirut press conference, emphasising the need for an objective assessment. This call gained substantial public support, with nearly a million tweets using #ElonGotoGaza trending on Elon Musk’s app, X.
In response, Musk expressed safety concerns about visiting Gaza at the current time, stating, “It seems a bit dangerous™ to visit Gaza right now.” Musk made controversial remarks in another interview, saying, “There’s no choice but to kill those who insist on murdering civilians,” addressing the situation in Gaza. These comments drew criticism for not acknowledging civilian casualties resulting from IDF strikes.
ARIZA BATOOL RIZVI,
Sindh.