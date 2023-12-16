Saturday, December 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Musk’s controversial visit

December 16, 2023
Opinions, Letters

Tech billionaire Elon Musk vis­ited Israel, meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Fol­lowing this, a senior Hamas official invited Musk to Gaza to witness the devastation caused by Israeli bombardment. Osama Hamdan, a top Hamas leader, extended the in­vitation during a Beirut press con­ference, emphasising the need for an objective assessment. This call gained substantial public support, with nearly a million tweets using #ElonGotoGaza trending on Elon Musk’s app, X.

In response, Musk expressed safety concerns about visiting Gaza at the current time, stating, “It seems a bit dangerous™ to visit Gaza right now.” Musk made con­troversial remarks in another in­terview, saying, “There’s no choice but to kill those who insist on murdering civilians,” addressing the situation in Gaza. These com­ments drew criticism for not ac­knowledging civilian casualties re­sulting from IDF strikes.

FFC clinches 1st position among top 25 listed companies on PSX for 13th consecutive year

ARIZA BATOOL RIZVI,

Sindh.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1702620118.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023