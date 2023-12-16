Musk’s controversial visit

Tech billionaire Elon Musk vis­ited Israel, meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Fol­lowing this, a senior Hamas official invited Musk to Gaza to witness the devastation caused by Israeli bombardment. Osama Hamdan, a top Hamas leader, extended the in­vitation during a Beirut press con­ference, emphasising the need for an objective assessment. This call gained substantial public support, with nearly a million tweets using #ElonGotoGaza trending on Elon Musk’s app, X.

In response, Musk expressed safety concerns about visiting Gaza at the current time, stating, “It seems a bit dangerous™ to visit Gaza right now.” Musk made con­troversial remarks in another in­terview, saying, “There’s no choice but to kill those who insist on murdering civilians,” addressing the situation in Gaza. These com­ments drew criticism for not ac­knowledging civilian casualties re­sulting from IDF strikes.

ARIZA BATOOL RIZVI,

Sindh.