NCRC starts process to promote prohibition of child domestic labour bill

PESHAWAR - The National Commission on the Rights of the Child (NCRC) has initiated a consultative process in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s provincial capital as part of efforts to enhance the prohibition of child domestic labor through the proposed Bill of 2024.
The inaugural consultation aimed to foster collaboration among key stakeholders, including government representatives, civil society organizations, and child rights experts.
Addressing concerns and gathering insights were the primary objectives, striving to fortify legal measures against those engaging children in domestic labor and improve the prohibition of child domestic labor bill for transformative change.
According to a press release, the bill seeks to amend the Pakistan Penal Code of 1860 and the Code of Criminal Procedure of 1898, specifically to criminalize child domestic labor. The proposed legislation, titled the Criminal Amendment (Prohibition of Child Domestic Labor) Bill of 2024, underscores a steadfast commitment to safeguarding the rights and dignity of children across Pakistan.
The bill introduces a new section, 374A, into the Pakistan Penal Code, making it an offense to employ, recruit, harbor, transport, or involve a child below the age of eighteen in domestic labor.
Penalties include imprisonment ranging from two to seven years and a fine not less than five hundred thousand rupees. These offenses are classified as non-bailable, non-compoundable, and cognizable.
Nadia Bibi, Member Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, NCRC, highlighted the significance of this consultative process, emphasizing the NCRC’s commitment to prioritizing the rights and well-being of children. She stressed that the proposed legislation signals a unified stance against child domestic labor and urged all stakeholders to join hands in safeguarding every child’s rights and dignity.