NCRC starts process to promote prohibition of child domestic labour bill

PESHAWAR - The National Commission on the Rights of the Child (NCRC) has initiat­ed a consultative process in Khyber Pa­khtunkhwa’s provincial capital as part of efforts to enhance the prohibition of child domestic labor through the pro­posed Bill of 2024.

The inaugural consultation aimed to foster collaboration among key stake­holders, including government repre­sentatives, civil society organizations, and child rights experts.

Addressing concerns and gather­ing insights were the primary objec­tives, striving to fortify legal measures against those engaging children in do­mestic labor and improve the prohi­bition of child domestic labor bill for transformative change.

According to a press release, the bill seeks to amend the Pakistan Penal Code of 1860 and the Code of Crimi­nal Procedure of 1898, specifically to criminalize child domestic labor. The proposed legislation, titled the Crimi­nal Amendment (Prohibition of Child Domestic Labor) Bill of 2024, under­scores a steadfast commitment to safe­guarding the rights and dignity of chil­dren across Pakistan.

The bill introduces a new section, 374A, into the Pakistan Penal Code, making it an offense to employ, re­cruit, harbor, transport, or involve a child below the age of eighteen in do­mestic labor.

Penalties include imprisonment ranging from two to seven years and a fine not less than five hundred thou­sand rupees. These offenses are classi­fied as non-bailable, non-compounda­ble, and cognizable.

Nadia Bibi, Member Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa, NCRC, highlighted the sig­nificance of this consultative process, emphasizing the NCRC’s commitment to prioritizing the rights and well-be­ing of children. She stressed that the proposed legislation signals a uni­fied stance against child domestic la­bor and urged all stakeholders to join hands in safeguarding every child’s rights and dignity.