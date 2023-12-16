Newage Cables, Remounts register easy wins in Hamadan Lahore Open Polo

LAHORE - Newage Cables and Remounts showcased stellar performances, clinching convincing victories on the fourth day of the Hamadan Lahore Open Polo Championship 2023, sponsored by Hamadan and Samsung, here at the Lahore Polo Club on Friday.

In the opening match of the day, Newage Cables triumphed over Rijas Polo with a final score of 7-5. The standout player of the day was Hamza Mawaz Khan from Newage Cables, who made a significant impact with an outstanding contribution of seven goals. Juan Manuel Grossi emerged as the top scorer for Rijas Polo, notching three impressive goals, while Mohib Shahzad and Ahmed Zubair Butt each added one goal to their tally.

In the second match of the day, Remounts secured a comfortable win, defeating Master Paints 6-3. Lao Abelenda led the charge for Remounts, showcasing remarkable skill with a hat-trick of goals. Omer Asjad Malhi contributed two goals, and Muhammad Naeem struck one. On the Master Paints side, Amirreza Behboudi scored a brace, and Sufi Muhammad Haroon added one goal.

The day’s play demonstrated the competitive spirit and skill on display in the Hamadan Lahore Open Polo Championship. Fans can look forward to two crucial matches scheduled for Sunday (December 17), promising more thrilling polo action at the Lahore Polo Club.