No economy can flourish without participation of women: Mushaal

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Human Rights and Women Em­powerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick on Friday emphasized the pivotal role of women’s full-fledged participation in driving economic prosperity.

She was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the “Pakistan Style and Furniture Expo,” which showcases articles from all provinces, capturing the richness of their respective cul­tures. Mushaal expressed admiration for the Expo, acknowledging its im­pressive presentation of the intricate and diverse cultural lifestyle trends inherent to Pakistan.

She articulated that the Expo serves as an invaluable platform, of­fering an opportunity for artisans, designers, and businesses to show­case their most exquisite creations.

She said that artisans and design­ers had poured their creativity and dedication into crafting these ar­ticles, creating pieces that resonate with the diverse and dynamic global design landscape. Mushaal Hussein Mullick and Sabein Hussein Mullick (Focal Person to SAPM) were deeply moved by the remarkable crafts­manship and innovative spirit show­cased by the artisans. They were of the view that every exhibit stood as a powerful testament to the nation’s rich heritage, artistic ingenuity, and contemporary innovation.

Mushaal applauded the partici­pation of women and transgender entrepreneurs in the expo. Mush­aal highlighted that narrowing the gender gap in Pakistan through dedicated efforts in women em­powerment, particularly within the political sphere was a main compo­nent of the 100-day plan initiated by the Ministry of Human Rights. She proposed the establishment of an Implementation Council under­scoring the significance of translat­ing legislative intentions into tan­gible actions.