No economy can flourish without participation of women: Mushaal

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Human Rights and Women Empowerment Mushaal Hussein Mullick on Friday emphasized the pivotal role of women’s full-fledged participation in driving economic prosperity.
She was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the “Pakistan Style and Furniture Expo,” which showcases articles from all provinces, capturing the richness of their respective cultures. Mushaal expressed admiration for the Expo, acknowledging its impressive presentation of the intricate and diverse cultural lifestyle trends inherent to Pakistan.
She articulated that the Expo serves as an invaluable platform, offering an opportunity for artisans, designers, and businesses to showcase their most exquisite creations.
She said that artisans and designers had poured their creativity and dedication into crafting these articles, creating pieces that resonate with the diverse and dynamic global design landscape. Mushaal Hussein Mullick and Sabein Hussein Mullick (Focal Person to SAPM) were deeply moved by the remarkable craftsmanship and innovative spirit showcased by the artisans. They were of the view that every exhibit stood as a powerful testament to the nation’s rich heritage, artistic ingenuity, and contemporary innovation.
Mushaal applauded the participation of women and transgender entrepreneurs in the expo. Mushaal highlighted that narrowing the gender gap in Pakistan through dedicated efforts in women empowerment, particularly within the political sphere was a main component of the 100-day plan initiated by the Ministry of Human Rights. She proposed the establishment of an Implementation Council underscoring the significance of translating legislative intentions into tangible actions.