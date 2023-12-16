No-objection certificates approved for 6 stone-crushers

SARGODHA - The District Environmental Committee approved issuance of noobjection certificates to six stone-crushers in the district.

The committee meeting was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali at his office on Friday. The meeting was attended by Assistant Director Environment Sargodha Muhammad Naveed and University of Sargodha expert Dr Ghulam Sarwar, as well as officials from Forests, Municipal Corporation and Civil Defence.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, the District Environmental Committee approved issuance of NOCs to five stonecrushers in tehsil Sargodha and one in tehsil Sillanwali. Those getting NOCs include Jutt Brothers stone-crusher at Chak No 113-SB, Kamran stone-crusher at Chak No 116-SB, Salman Khan stonecrusher at Chak No 116- SB, Usman stone-crusher at Chak No 107-SB, Hassan stone-crusher at Chak No 107-SB and Ghousia stone-crusher at Chak 48-SB in tehsil Sillanwali. The deputy commissioner directed the assistant director environment to expedite all cases under consideration.