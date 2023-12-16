Pak-China marine protection coop to combat climate change: Experts

ISLAMABAD - Pak-China ma­rine protection coop is urgent need of the hour to combat cli­mate change, experts said.

“The increasingly severe climate change has an immeasurable im­pact on the marine ecological en­vironment, and thus on global fisheries,” said Shoaib Kiani, As­sistant Professor at the Universi­ty of Karachi’s Institute of Marine Science.

During an interview with Gwa­dar Pro, he stressed that the im­pact will be even greater on trop­ical maritime countries.

“The temperature of the shallow seawater gradually increases, and the temperature difference be­tween the shallow and the bottom seawater further expands, which seriously affects the upwelling of nutrients from the depths of the ocean.”

He maintained, “Fish will not be able to obtain the nutrients need­ed for reproduction, growth and other life processes. In addition, the ecology of those organisms at the lowest level in the food chain, such as phytoplankton, will be se­verely damaged, triggering a dom­ino effect that will affect the entire marine ecosystem.”

Statistic showed that about 850 million people worldwide live within 100 kilometers of tropical coastal ecosystems and derive in­come from industries such as fish­ing, aquaculture and tourism.

Nearly 20 percent of the per cap­ita animal protein intake of 3 bil­lion people comes from fisheries, and 400 million people rely heavi­ly on fish production for their food security. “There is no doubt that country like Pakistan that rely on fisheries and lack systematic ma­rine ecological protection meas­ures will suffer extremely.”

“Not only limit to the impact on fisheries, research shows that global upper ocean tempera­tures have increased over the past few decades, with sea levels ris­ing by an average of 1.7mm per year. And long-term ocean circula­tion trends, surface winds, storm systems and wave patterns have also experienced regional chang­es. Salinity has decreased in high and mid-latitudes, while it has in­creased in low latitudes.”

Increased surface temperatures have led to less oxygen in warm water, while there has been a long-term trend of ocean deoxygena­tion. Carbon dioxide stored in the ocean more than 50 times high­er than the atmosphere, and the global ocean’s expanding storage of carbon dioxide is causing the ocean environment to become in­creasingly acidic, potentially ac­celerating the rate of sea level rise.

“Floods in Pakistan caused more than $30 billion in direct losses, and as a result, sea levels rise is definitely not good news for us,” Prof Kiani told reporter.

Lately, Dr Adnan Arshad, Di­rector of the Climate Change Ed­ucation Programme at Potohar Organisation for Development Ad­vocacy (PODA)-Pakistan, called for increased collaboration with China to combat the crisis at the just concluded COP28 conference held from November 30 to Decem­ber 13 in Dubai, UAE.

“For poor and developing coun­tries, they are badly in need of stronger and more practical meas­ures. Today, the industrial activ­ities of many developed coun­tries have caused a series of major harm to the global climate, how­ever, the consequences are over­whelmingly borne by developing countries,” echoed Prof Kiani.

“By now, Pakistan has tak­en a series of substantive steps. Our government has begun fund­ing various climate research pro­jects. There are also organizations established to respond to natural disasters, but it far from enough. Government needs to provide more sustainable funding for ba­sic research on climate change and adaptation,” he added.

In 2017, for the first time in the history of Pakistan, Astola Island, located about 39 kilometres east of Pasni, Balochistan, in the Arabi­an Sea, has been declared the first dedicated Marine Protected Area (MPA) in the country. Although small in size, Pakistan has taken the first successful step.

“In the future, I hope that Paki­stan and China can cooperate in the field of comprehensive coastal area management. In China, many related projects have achieved great success. Our two countries can carry out frequent exchanges of information on marine ecolog­ical management, and China can also provide relevant consulta­tion,” Prof Kiani indicated.

“On the other hand, in order to maximise the sustainable devel­opment of marine ecology, fish­ery-related laws need to be fur­ther clarified, and illegal fishing, illegal nets and the like need to be strictly prohibited. Pakistan can learn from China’s work experi­ence in this regard. Marine pollu­tion is also an important aspect that we need to pay attention to. China and Pakistan can exchange information and learn from each other in wastewater treatment.”

Both China and Pakistan en­joy long coastlines and diverse marine life species. “Therefore, the long-term sustainable coop­eration strategy under the CPEC framework is of great benefit.” Prof Kiani believes the two coun­tries should cooperate to train re­lated ecological protection per­sonnel, and even establish work group to hold regular exchange meetings.

“Sustained development goes hand in hand with improving our marine environment, which are going to benefit generations to come.”