Pakistan crashed out of U19 Asia Cup 2023 after shock UAE defeat

DUBAI - The United Arab Emirates (UAE) stunned Pakistan by 11 runs in a low-scoring thriller and stormed into the ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup 2023 final. Pakistan U19 restricted UAE U19 to 193 in 47.5 overs, courtesy of a four-wicket haul by Ubaid Shah. In reply, captain Saad Baig’s half-century went in vain as Pakistan fell 12 short of the target.

Akshat Rai and Aryansh Sharma opened the batting for UAE U19 but Pakistan’s Ubaid Shah landed an early blow as he removed Rai (6) cheaply. Amir Hassan got Tanish Suri (12) out and Mohammad Zeeshan dismissed Dhruv Parashar (12) shortly after, to bring UAE U19 to 75-3 in 17 overs. Arafat Minhas struck in the very next over as he dismissed Maroof Merchant for a duck.

Ubaid returned to the attack to remove Sharma, who had been the set batter on the crease. He fell four short of a half-century after scoring a fighting 70-ball-46, including six fours. Ethan D’Souza and captain Aayan Afzal Khan put up a 54-run partnership for the sixth wicket to bring some stability to the innings. Ali Asfand brought an end to the partnership, as D’Souza was caught by Riazullah Khan off his bowling after hitting 37 off 63.

Aayan went on to hit a quick half-century (55, 57b, 7x4s), combatting the pressure mounted by the strong Pakistan U19 bowling attack. The UAE U19 captain was the last wicket to fall, with his team all out for 193. Ubaid got four scalps while Ali and Arafat both had two wickets each and Zeeshan and Amir had one apiece.

Pakistan U19 opening duo failed to provide a good start with the side reduced to 22-2 after 5.2 overs; Shamyl Hussain fell to Omid for a duck and Shahzaib Khan was stumped off Hardik’s bowling after just scoring 11. Azan Awais and Saad Baig led the recovery job for the team. Both scored 83 runs to take Pakistan U19 to a comfortable position.

Ammar Badami provided the breakthrough with Saad LBW after scoring 50 off 52 balls, hitting 4 fours and 1 six. Pakistan U19 felt their momentum break after the fall of their captain. Four quick wickets followed; Azan (41, 71b, 5x4s), Arafat (8) and Najab Khan (3) were run out and Riazullah (4) fell to Hardik as the team was reduced to 127-7 in 30 overs.

The eighth-wicket stand between Ali Asfand and Amir Hassan yielded 44 runs, which brought Pakistan U19 in touching distance of the target. The partnership was cut short when Amir (27) was caught off Dhruv Parashar’s bowling. Ubaid was the last man to fall as Pakistan U19 were bowled out for 182 in the last over. UAE U19 will face Bangladesh U19 in the final on December 17.