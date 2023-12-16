“I am a firm believer in the people. If given the truth, they can be depended upon to meet any national crisis. The great point is to bring them the real facts.”

–Abraham Lincoln

The Era of Prohibition in the United States, spanning from 1920 to 1933, marked a pivotal yet controversial period in American history. Enforced by the 18th Amendment to the Constitution, it banned the manufacture, sale, and transportation of intoxicating liquors. Intended to promote temperance and reduce societal issues associated with alcohol abuse, it resulted in unforeseen consequences. Prohibition led to the rise of illegal alcohol production and distribution, fostering underground speakeasies and organised crime. This period stimulated social change, influencing cultural attitudes towards alcohol and eventually culminating in the 21st Amendment, repealing Prohibition and restoring the legal sale of alcohol in 1933.