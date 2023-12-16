Petrol price slashed by Rs14/litre

ISLAMABAD - The Caretaker government Friday slashed the prices of Petrol by Rs 14 per litre and High Speed Diesel by Rs 13.50/litre, for the 2nd fortnightly of December.

The prices of Kerosene Oil (SKO) and Light Diesel Oil (LDO) have also been decreased by Rs 10.14 per litre and Rs 11.29 per litre respectively, for the 2nd fortnightly of December (December 16 to December 31), said a statement issued here by the Finance Division.

The Government of Pakistan has decided to revise the prices of Petro­leum Products for the fortnight start­ing from 16 December, 2023, as recommended by Oil and Gas Regulatory Au­thority (OGRA), said the statement. Following the reduction of Rs 14 per litre the price of Petrol will come down to Rs 267.34 per litre from existing Rs 281.34/li­tre, HSD with the reduction of Rs 13.50 per litre will go down to Rs 276.21 per litre from the existing Rs 289.71 per litre. Similarly, Kero­sene oil after a decrease of Rs 10.14 per litre will re­duce from Rs 201.16/litre to Rs 191.02 per litre, while Light Diesel oil will go down to 164.64 per litre from Rs 175.93 per litre follow­ing a reduction of Rs 11.29 per litre. It is noteworthy, that for the 1st fortnightly of December also, the care­taker government had re­duced the prices of HSD by Rs 7 per litre, Kerosene Oil (SKO) by Rs 3.82 per litre and Light Diesel Oil (LDO) by Rs 4.52 per litre. Howev­er, there was no change in the Petrol price during the 1st fortnightly. The govern­ment is currently charging Petroleum Levy of Rs 60 per litre each on HSD and Petrol.