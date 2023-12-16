PML-N steps up search for suitable candidates ahead of elections

LAHORE - As the PML-N’s parlia­mentary board inter­viewed candidates from Gujranwala division here on Friday, party’ secretary general Ahsan Iqbal made it clear that his party would not al­locate any fixed quota of seats to the allied parties for the February elections.

He was talking to the media after the tenth meeting of the parlia­mentary board which took place at the party’s central secretariat here under the chair of party Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif.

PML-N President She­hbaz Sharif, Senior Vice President and Chief Or­ganizer Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Vice President and former Chief Min­ister Hamza Shehbaz, Head of Election Cell Ishaq Dar, Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal, and Punjab President Rana Sanaullah attend­ed the meeting.

The Parliamentary Board focused on the se­lection of suitable can­didates from Gujarat, Si­alkot, and Narowal. The board has already inter­viewed candidates from Attock, Jhelum, Chak­wal, Khanewal, Vehari, Lodhran, Multan, and Gujranwala districts.

In his media talk, Ah­san Iqbal highlighted the party’s preparation for the upcoming gen­eral elections sched­uled for February 8. In response to a query, he said that the PML-N will engage in seat adjust­ments with like-minded parties, emphasizing that no fixed seat quota would be allocated to any party in the election al­liance. He stated that suit­able candidates from allied parties would be fielded in the elections, and efforts would be made to reach a consensus on this mat­ter. The PML-N is current­ly engaged in negotiations with MQM, PML-Q, JUI-F and IPP to set a formula for seat adjustments ahead of the upcoming elec­tions. Reportedly, all these parties are demanding a greater share in seats for the National and provin­cial assemblies, a situation which is worrisome for the PML-N. Also, Ahsan Iqbal strongly denounced a peti­tion filed by Pakistan Teh­reek-e-Insaf in the Lahore High Court to halt the elec­tions, describing it as a malicious conspiracy. He recalled an earlier conspir­acy by Tehreek-e-Insaf on May 9, aiming to create a confrontation between the armed forces and the peo­ple, leading to divisions within the armed forces. Ahsan Iqbal criticised Teh­reek-e-Insaf for attempt­ing to evade the elections, asserting that the elec­tions would proceed as scheduled. He urged the Chief Justice and the Chief Election Commissioner to play their roles in ensur­ing the timely conduct of elections. Expressing con­fidence in the PML-N’s re­silience, Ahsan Iqbal noted that Tehreek-e-Insaf was fearful of the elections, which was evident in their struggle to find candidates and the departure of a sig­nificant number of MNAs and MPs from PTI.