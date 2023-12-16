PML-N steps up search for suitable candidates ahead of elections

LAHORE - As the PML-N’s parliamentary board interviewed candidates from Gujranwala division here on Friday, party’ secretary general Ahsan Iqbal made it clear that his party would not allocate any fixed quota of seats to the allied parties for the February elections.
He was talking to the media after the tenth meeting of the parliamentary board which took place at the party’s central secretariat here under the chair of party Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif.
PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, Senior Vice President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz Sharif, Vice President and former Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz, Head of Election Cell Ishaq Dar, Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal, and Punjab President Rana Sanaullah attended the meeting.
The Parliamentary Board focused on the selection of suitable candidates from Gujarat, Sialkot, and Narowal. The board has already interviewed candidates from Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Khanewal, Vehari, Lodhran, Multan, and Gujranwala districts.
In his media talk, Ahsan Iqbal highlighted the party’s preparation for the upcoming general elections scheduled for February 8. In response to a query, he said that the PML-N will engage in seat adjustments with like-minded parties, emphasizing that no fixed seat quota would be allocated to any party in the election alliance. He stated that suitable candidates from allied parties would be fielded in the elections, and efforts would be made to reach a consensus on this matter. The PML-N is currently engaged in negotiations with MQM, PML-Q, JUI-F and IPP to set a formula for seat adjustments ahead of the upcoming elections. Reportedly, all these parties are demanding a greater share in seats for the National and provincial assemblies, a situation which is worrisome for the PML-N. Also, Ahsan Iqbal strongly denounced a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the Lahore High Court to halt the elections, describing it as a malicious conspiracy. He recalled an earlier conspiracy by Tehreek-e-Insaf on May 9, aiming to create a confrontation between the armed forces and the people, leading to divisions within the armed forces. Ahsan Iqbal criticised Tehreek-e-Insaf for attempting to evade the elections, asserting that the elections would proceed as scheduled. He urged the Chief Justice and the Chief Election Commissioner to play their roles in ensuring the timely conduct of elections. Expressing confidence in the PML-N’s resilience, Ahsan Iqbal noted that Tehreek-e-Insaf was fearful of the elections, which was evident in their struggle to find candidates and the departure of a significant number of MNAs and MPs from PTI.