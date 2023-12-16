Saturday, December 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PML-N to provide jobs, boost economy: Bashir Memon

APP
December 16, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD-President Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Sindh Bashir Memon on Friday said Nawaz Sharif’s vision, Shehbaz Sharif’s work pace and Maryam Nawaz’s courage will bring about changes in the country. PML-N will contribute to the country’s economic progress, provide jobs to the unemployed, and boost the economy. He expressed these views during a press conference at the Hyderabad Press Club on Friday.
Memon said that PML-N will change the political landscape of Sindh by participating in the upcoming general elections with the allies. Hyderabad one of the major cities of the country was not awarded any mega project, he added.
He said Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif and Maryam Nawaz will come to Sindh to address the issues faced by the people of the province. Replying to a question, he said the 18th Amendment was agreed upon by all political parties and no single party can revoke it. PTI wants to escape from elections and our talks are going on with all allies.

FFC clinches 1st position among top 25 listed companies on PSX for 13th consecutive year

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-15/Lahore/epaper_img_1702620118.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023