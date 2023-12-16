Saturday, December 16, 2023
PNS TUGHRIL visits Oman's Salalah Port for logistics, fueling

Agencies
December 16, 2023
Karachi

KARACHI-Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) TUGHRIL visited Salalah Port of Oman for logistics and fueling on return journey to Pakistan after completion of routine operational deployment at Gulf of Aden, as part of Regional Maritime Security Patrol.
The Commanding officer of the ship called on senior naval officials of Oman as part of Naval diplomacy and discussed matters of mutual interest during the stay at the port.
Navies of Pakistan and Oman enjoy very close relations as both the countries share the same ocean space.
Both the Navies cooperate with each other for law enforcement, search and rescue and medical evacuation amongst other areas of interest.

