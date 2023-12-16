Saturday, December 16, 2023
President appoints Justice Sardar Tariq Masood as acting CJP

Agencies
December 16, 2023
ISLAMABAD  -   Pres­ident Dr Arif Alvi has appoint­ed Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, the senior-most judge of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, as the acting Chief Justice of Pa­kistan (CJP). According to a no­tification issued by the Minis­try of Law and Justice, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood would perform responsibilities as the acting chief justice during the period CJP Qazi Faez Isa re­mained abroad. “The appoint­ment has been made in exer­cise of the powers conferred by Article 180 of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Paki­stan,” the notification said.

