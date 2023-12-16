President’s Trophy set to begin from 16th  

LAHORE - The President’s Trophy is set to begin from December 16, 2023. The first-class tournament will be played till January 31, 2024 across three venues – National Bank Stadium, UBL Sports Complex and SBP Sports Complex – in Karachi. Seven departmental teams will play one another in a round-robin format. The tournament will comprise 22 games, which will be divided as seven rounds of league-stage matches and a five-day final between the top two teams from January 27 to 31, 2024. The President’s Trophy marks the return of departmental cricket in the domestic structure, as was devised after the reinstitution of the PCB 2014 Constitution. The last edition of President’s Trophy was held in the 2018-19 domestic season, which was won by the State Bank of Pakistan. Departmental cricket will provide players an extra earning opportunity, as they will get to participate in additional tournaments following the conclusion of the regions-based domestic tournament cycle, which included the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy (Winners: Karachi Whites), Pakistan Cup (Winners: Peshawar) and National T20 Cup (Karachi Whites). The seven teams participating in the tournament are as follows: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), Pakistan Television (PTV), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), Khan Research Laboratories (KRL), Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Ghani Glass.