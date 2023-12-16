Saturday, December 16, 2023
Provision of equal opportunities to people responsibility of state: President

Web Desk
4:27 PM | December 16, 2023
President Dr. Arif Alvi says it is the state's responsibility to create equal opportunities for people's development.

He said this while addressing a ceremony on the role of the insurance ombudsman in strengthening the business sector in Lahore today.

The President underscored the significance of insurance, stating it ensures economic security and provides a level playing field for future generations.

President Alvi affirmed the Benazir Income Support Program as a guarantee for beneficiaries' economic security.

