PU, JXUST ink accords on Chinese language education

ISLAMABAD - Punjab University, Pakistan, and Jiangxi University of Science and Technology (JXUST), China, signed the “Im­plementation Agreement of the Council of Confucius Institute at Punjab University” and the “Agreement on ‘2+2’ programme for undergraduate students major­ing in International Chinese Language Education.”

According to the “2+2” programme agreement, the course will be completed in four years.

The first two years will be studied at the Confucius Institute at Punjab University, and after meeting the requirements of the mid-term assessment, the last two years will be completed at JXUST. Eligible students can apply for the International Chinese Language Teacher Scholarship from the Centre for Language Education and Cooperation of the Ministry of Education.

Over the past 8 years, the two universities have maintained extensive and in-depth cooperation.

The two sides also discussed expanding exchanges and cooperation in such areas as faculty and student exchanges, joint scientific research, cooperative edu­cation and people-to-people exchanges.

The two sides hoped to enhance cooperation and exchanges on the existing basis and further promote the construction of Confucius Institute at Punjab Uni­versity and launch of new projects, according to a re­port published by Gwadar Pro.