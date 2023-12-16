Rupee gains 26 paisas against dollar  

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani rupee on Friday witnessed the 4th consecutive recovery session as it gained 26 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs283.25 against the previous dayÆs closing of Rs283.51. However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs283.4 and Rs286.2 respectively. The price of the Euro increased by Rs2.90 to close at Rs311.38 against the last dayÆs closing of Rs308.48, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP). The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.99; whereas an increase of Rs3.60 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs361.55 compared to the last closing of Rs357.95. The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 07 paisas each to close at Rs77.12 and Rs75.50 respectively.