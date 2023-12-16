SC issues written order pertaining to ZA Bhutto reference

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday issued a written order regarding the hearing on a presidential reference pertaining to the sentence of former prime minister Zulifqar Ali Bhutto. The order said: “The reference No. 1 of 2011 was filed by the President of Pakistan under Article 186 of the Constitution with regard to the late Mr. Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s criminal trial and conviction. A number of hearings took place till 12 November 2012, but thereafter the Presidential Reference was not fixed in Court. This Reference remains pending, therefore, it merits determination as early as possible.” It said Mr. Farooq H. Naek referred to an application filed on behalf of Mr. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the grandson of the late Mr. Bhutto and states he wants to be represented herein. We are informed that there is only one surviving daughter of the late Mr. Bhutto and he has eight grandchildren. The application is allowed and learned Mr. Naek may represent Mr. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and assist this Court. If Mr. Bhutto’s daughter and any of his grandchildren also want to be represented, they may engage counsel, the order said. It said the Attorney- General for Pakistan was asked whether any of the successive Presidents or the federal government sought to withdraw the Reference or wants to do so now, and the AG stated that this was not done nor is this sought to be done now. The order said a number of amici curiae were appointed, some of whom have passed away and others we are told are indisposed. The court is informed that amicus Mr. Ali Ahmed Kurd, Mr. Makhdoom Ali Khan will be rendering assistance. Notice had also been issued to the Supreme Court Bar Association (‘SCBA’) and the late Ms. Asma Jahangir represented SCBA.