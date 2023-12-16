SCBA demands immediate release of Sher Afzal Marwat

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Fri­day demanded the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Sher Afzal Marwat. Sher Afzal Marwat was arrested from outside the Lahore High Court (LHC). In a press statement, SCBA condemning the arrest of Sher Afzal Marwat termed it against human rights adding they were concerned over the arrest. Calling it for revision of MPO law for ‘maintaining standards of justice’, the SCBA has demanded immediate release of the lawyer.

Marwat, who is senior vice president of the party, was leaving the high court premises after attending a lawyers’ convention when a heavy contingent of police arrested him. According to police, the PTI leader was arrested under 3MPO and shifted to Mazang police station.

Prior to this, a first information report (FIR) was registered against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and others for organizing a work­er’s convention in Swabi. In October, a case was lodged against him in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) for provoking the public against state institutions through social media.