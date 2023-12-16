SHC rejects Manzoor Kaka’s plea seeking removal of name from ECL

KARACHI-The Sindh High Court (SHC) has dismissed plea of former DG Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) Manzoor Qadir Kaka, seeking the removal of his name from the Exit Control List (ECL) in the Nasla Tower case.

Kaka moved SHC for the removal of his name from the ECL in Nasla Tower Case. The plea stated that a case was registered when he was abroad. Citing continued appearances before the relevant court, Kaka pleaded with the SHC to order relevant authorities to strike down his name from ECL.

The SHC dismissing the plea of Manzoor Qadir Kaka, asked him to contact the relevant court. The court had earlier declared four accused including former DG SBCA Manzoor Qadir Kaka as proclaimed offenders. Khair Mohammad and Islam Ahmed were among other absconders.

Overall, 23 accused including Manzoor Qadir Kaka were nominated in the case. The accused allegedly provided 262 square yards of state land to the Nasla Tower project.