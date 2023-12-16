Sheeza faces Sarah in Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan Tennis final

LAHORE - Sheeza Sajid will take on Sarah Mahboob in the ladies singles final of the Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Championship 2023 today (Saturday) at PTF-SDA Tennis Complex Islamabad.

In the first semifinal on Friday, Sarah beat Amna Ali Qayum 6-4, 6-2, while Sheeza Sajid overcame Esha Jawad 7-6(5), 2-6, 5-1(retd) in the second semifinal. In the U18 boys singles semifinals, Ahmed Nael outclassed Hamid Israr 6-0, 6-0, while Hamza Roman routed Hamza Aasim 6-4, 6-1.

In the men’s doubles semifinals, Yousaf Khalil/Barkatullah beat M Abid/Waqas Malik 7-6(3),7-6(4), whereas Shahzad Khan/Jalil Khan defeated Mudassir Murtaza/Abdullah Adnan 6-2,6-4.