SIEHS, ChildLife sign MoU to enhance pediatric emergency, health services across Sindh

KARACHI-The Sindh Integrated Emergency & Health Services (SIEHS 1122) and the ChildLife Foundation have entered a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for enhancing emergency and health services across Sindh.

The partnership will enhance the capacity of the ambulance team to handle children’s emergency during transportation. It will evolve into live-teleconsultations and addition of bubble CPAP machines in the ambulances. Brig. (R) Tarique Quadir Lakhiar, CEO SIEHS, and Dr Ahson Rabbani, CEO of ChildLife Foundation, signed the MoU on behalf of their organizations while provincial health minister Dr Saad Khalid Niaz was also present. “SIEHS plays a pivotal role in providing free ambulance services to patients across Sindh and the partnership with ChildLife will further help in saving lives of millions of children through tele-consultations of pediatric patients who require emergency care,” said Health Minister Dr. Saad Khalid Niaz.

Under this strategic alliance, ChildLife will support SIEHS 1122 by providing live teleconsultations for pediatric patients within SIEHS 1122 ambulances while the ChildLife will seek assistance from SIEHS 1122 in efficiently transferring patients entering the ChildLife’s network. They will mutually assist in enhancing the capacity of their respective staff through collaborative efforts in capacity building.

“This collaboration marks a crucial milestone in our mission to provide top-notch emergency and health services to the people of Sindh,” said Brig. Tarique Quadir, Chief Executive Officer SIEHS.

Dr. Ahson Rabbani, CEO-ChildLife Foundation, said that “This collaboration is a testimony of the innovative services ChildLife team has developed and scaled. We are honored to partner with SIEHS to share our practices and experience saving lives with this virtual emergency care model throughout the province. The partnership closes the loop as it saves cost and time for poor patients who will now be transported through SIEHS ambulance services free of cost. This will allow us to save more lives across Sindh”.