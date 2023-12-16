SIFC reviews efforts to boost investments

ISLAMABAD - In a significant development, the seventh meeting of the Specialized Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) Executive Committee meticulously reviewed the ongoing efforts for foreign investment, placing a strong emphasis on the timely implementation of approved projects. The primary objective of the meeting was to deliberate on the outstanding agendas of various ministries, bringing together federal and provincial ministers alongside high-ranking government officials. Chaired by the Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives, the meeting witnessed the active participation of key stakeholders. Relevant ministries provided updates on their projects, showcasing progress and introducing initiatives aimed at steering policies in the right direction under the umbrella of the SIFC forum. The ministries were enlightened about the government’s fundamental capabilities, empowering them to establish facilities that are not only beneficial but also ensure success, thereby reinstating investor confidence. As the meeting reached its conclusion, the committee engaged in a detailed discussion to foster consensus between sectors. It recommended policy-level reforms to create a more conducive investment environment. These suggestions are poised to shape the investment landscape positively, paving the way for increased collaboration and prosperity in the economic sector. The successful deliberations of the SIFC Executive Committee underscore a commitment to effective governance and collaborative efforts toward advancing key initiatives.