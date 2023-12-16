Saturday, December 16, 2023
SIFC reviews efforts to boost investments

MATEEN HAIDER
December 16, 2023
ISLAMABAD   -  In a significant develop­ment, the seventh meeting of the Specialized Investment Fa­cilitation Council (SIFC) Exec­utive Committee meticulous­ly reviewed the ongoing efforts for foreign investment, plac­ing a strong emphasis on the timely implementation of ap­proved projects. The prima­ry objective of the meeting was to deliberate on the outstand­ing agendas of various minis­tries, bringing together federal and provincial ministers along­side high-ranking government officials. Chaired by the Min­ister for Planning, Develop­ment, and Special Initiatives, the meeting witnessed the ac­tive participation of key stake­holders. Relevant ministries provided updates on their proj­ects, showcasing progress and introducing initiatives aimed at steering policies in the right direction under the umbrel­la of the SIFC forum. The min­istries were enlightened about the government’s fundamental capabilities, empowering them to establish facilities that are not only beneficial but also en­sure success, thereby reinstat­ing investor confidence. As the meeting reached its conclusion, the committee engaged in a de­tailed discussion to foster con­sensus between sectors. It rec­ommended policy-level reforms to create a more conducive in­vestment environment. These suggestions are poised to shape the investment landscape pos­itively, paving the way for in­creased collaboration and pros­perity in the economic sector. The successful deliberations of the SIFC Executive Committee underscore a commitment to effective governance and col­laborative efforts toward ad­vancing key initiatives.

