Saturday, December 16, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Six robbers loot gold worth Rs180mn in Punjab

Six robbers loot gold worth Rs180mn in Punjab
Web Desk
3:45 PM | December 16, 2023
National

As many as six individuals snatched a bag containing gold worth Rs 180 million from gold traders at School Bazar bridge near the city police station area of Rahim Yar Khan.

According to the details, six armed men opened fire and critically injured two businessmen for resisting the robbery bid near the city police station area.

As per the gold trader, the robbers took the bag containing gold worth Rs 180 million and opened fire over resistance.

Meanwhile, the rescue team shifted the injured gold traders to the hospital for medical assistance.

However, the police officials have cordoned off the area and initiated a search operation for the robbers.

Last month, a robbery incident was reported from Karachi, where robbers took away gold worth millions from a flat located in the Napier Road area of the metropolis.

According to the details, the accused broke into the house and looted around gold worth 12 tolas from a flat in Karachi, the robbers also took away the Penny Bank of the children with them.

NAB arrests Fawad on charges related to corruption

Meanwhile, the police after receiving the information reached the spot and started collecting the evidence from the location.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-16/Lahore/epaper_img_1702706969.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023