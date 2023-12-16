Steps taken to preserve historical buildings of Karachi: Mayor

KARACHI-Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Friday said that steps are being taken to keep the historical buildings of Karachi in their original condition and no change can be made in the design, structure and elevation of the historical buildings.

Visiting Karachi’s historical buildings, Khaliq Dina Hall and Denso Hall, located on M.A Jinnah Road, he said that the Karachi Museum will be established in Denso Hall Library.

Municipal Commissioner Syed Afzal Zaidi, Mayor Karachi Spokesperson for Political Affairs Karamullah Waqasi, Deputy parliamentary leader in the city council Dil Muhammad, Former Administrator Karachi Faheem-uz-Zaman Siddiqui, Senior Director Culture and Sports Saif Abbas Husni, Durriya Qazi and others were also present on this occasion.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Karachi has a glorious past in terms of historical buildings, the protection of the historical heritage of Karachi is the responsibility of the city administration. He said that the resolution of the establishment of a museum in Denso Hall has already approved by the KMC council and rare objects, maps and photographs related to the history, civilization and culture of Karachi will be kept there so that historical researchers, students and other citizens can gain awareness of the history of their city. He said that some work has been done around Denso Hall in the past and the encroachments have been removed, but more steps will be taken to make the place beautiful and accessible.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab took strict notice of the installation of iron security doors in the rooms of Khaliq Dina Hall and ordered their immediate removal. He said that historical buildings are the hallmark of this city all over the world and no change can be made in the design of such buildings. He said that Khaliq Dina Hall is a place of historical importance. Maulana Mohammed Ali Johar and his comrades were tried in the historic British period in this building KhaliqDina Hall and the library is a historical asset will make it safe for future generations.

The Mayor Karachi said that all places and buildings of historical importance in Karachi will be improved with the cooperation of relevant institutions. All repair work will be done on a priority basis. He said that KMC will fulfil its responsibilities to make the library more functional and together we will improve this historical place.