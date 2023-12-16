Suspension of judgment about army courts: SC issues written order

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday issued its written order regarding suspension of a judg­ment which nullified the trial of civilian accused in army courts. The order said:“Since the appel­lants have raised various questions of law which require consideration, therefore till the next date of hearing, the operation of the impugned order is suspended subject to the condition that no final judgment shall be passed against the 103 accused persons by the military courts.

“The civil miscellaneous application filed by re­spondent for broadcasting/live streaming of the court proceedings of the instant intra court ap­peals will be heard on the next date of hearing.”

It said that the learned counsel for the appel­lants argued that on 09.05.2023, numerous mili­tary installations and establishments throughout the country faced targeted attacks for which sev­eral First Information Reports (FIRs) were lodged at different police stations. Initially, in some FIRs, the offences covered under the Pakistan Army Act, 1952 (“Army Act”) were not mentioned, but subsequently the said offences were also added for the trial of the accused persons. “According to the learned counsel, 103 persons have been found to be involved in the offences under the Army Act, and were taken into custody in accor­dance with law and procedure