Terrorism will be dealt with iron hands: Info Minister

Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting Murtaza Solangi has said Pakistan will defeat the new wave of terrorism with the strength of its state institutions.

In his message on the 9th anniversary of APS martyrs, he said all state institutions, including civil and military leadership, are on the same page to protect homeland and national security.

He said Pakistan is moving towards lasting peace and development.

Murtaza Solangi said we have come a long way to defeat terrorism and our resolve is firm to continue the war against terrorism. He said after the APS incident, all the political parties and organizations got united against terrorism and the national action plan was worked out.

Murtaza Solangi said nine years have passed since the tragedy of APS, but the grief of the victims is still fresh today. He said cowardly miscreants attacked the future of the nation, the young children and martyred them.

Murtaza Solangi prayed for the high ranks of the martyrs of Army Public School and the patience of their families. He also prayed for the martyrs of security forces who sacrificed their lives for peace in the country.