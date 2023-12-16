Saturday, December 16, 2023
Three injured in Karachi’s gas pipeline blast

Agencies
December 16, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-As many as three individuals were injured in an alleged gas pipeline explosion which was reported in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal area on Friday morning.
According to the initial reports, the blast allegedly occurred in a gas pipeline under the Nipa Bridge near Gulshan-e-Iqbal area. The rescue officials reached the scene and initiated the shifting of the three injured individuals including a woman. The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) officials confirmed that the explosion that occurred in the gas pipeline was caused by some drug addicts as they lit a fire to smoke drugs under the NIPA bridge. The KMC officer added that the wall of the KMC workshop also collapsed due to the explosion, while no individual was critically injured.

