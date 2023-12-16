Saturday, December 16, 2023
Top US official says not 'right' for Israel to occupy Gaza long-term

Agencies
December 16, 2023
International

TEL AVIV-US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said Friday it is not appropriate for Israel to occupy Gaza in the long-term, as speculation mounts over the post-war future of the territory. “We do not believe that it makes sense for Israel, or is right for Israel, to occupy Gaza, reoccupy Gaza over the long term,” Sullivan told journalists in Tel Aviv.
“Ultimately the control of Gaza, the administration of Gaza and the security of Gaza has to transition to the Palestinians,” he said following meetings with senior Israeli officials. The US and Israel concur that the war will last months more, Sullivan said, while there are “intensive discussions” about future stages of the conflict and the aftermath.
“There will be a transition to another phase of this war, one that is focused in more precise ways on targeting the (Hamas) leadership and on intelligence-driven operations” against the group, Sullivan said without giving a time-frame. Separately, a senior US administration official said Washington and Israel have discussed a “shift in emphasis” from widescale bombardment to “narrow surgical military” action.
The latter would focus on “high-value targets, specific military infrastructure,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

Agencies

International

