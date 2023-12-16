UK teen missing for years to return home from France

ISLAMABAD - Miss Pakistan and cast member of action packed movie Dhai Chaal, Areej Chaudhry had said that the movie was her life dream project that helped her unveil the truth about Balochistan province which portrayed erroneously by inimical forces as terrorism-hit region. The renowned model and actress who had performed the character of Zolzai, a Pakistani agent in the move Dhai Chaal shared her experience in an exclusive chat with APP on Friday, while performing in the thriller at the screening of her movie for the underprivileged and orphan children here at a local cinema. Ms. Chaudhry said the movie was the first of its kind based on real life events and the arrest of Indian Spy Kulbushan Yadav. The movie’s director Taimoor Sherazi had very meticulously explained the character to her which helped her in performing the persona in its true spirit, she added. “Since my background and training of firearms, I was able to easily use real weapons during the cast of the movie. It really helped me a lot as I was acquainted with self defence techniques and use of weapons so it really added more to my performance of the role assigned to me in the film,” she said. Areej Chaudhry urged the youth particularly girls to watch the movie and seek inspiration from the characters who were imitated from real life events and people who serve the nation invisibly while safeguarding the territorial integrity and frontiers of the motherland. “Balochistan and Pakistan have been portrayed negatively by India at all foras through its propaganda movies. As contestant at beauty pageants the world over, I faced many questions about my country being alleged as a terrorist state but I always used to fight back those accusations with all my rigour and patriotic spirit. Dhai Chaal movie life dream project to unveil truth about Balochistan: Areej Ch LAHORE: Girls being fascinated by flowers exhibition at Jillani Park.—NNI OUR STAFF REPORTER ISLAMABAD Dr. Shehzad Haider, a paediatrician, emphasized the personal hygiene of kids to prevent flu and colds during the winter season. “Hand washing might be the best defence against cold and flu viruses. Teach your child the proper process and keep reminding them to do it before and after eating, after using the bathroom, and after coughing or sneezing,” he told PTV on Friday. Advising parents to keep children healthy during the winter, he said kids must be educated on cough and sneeze etiquette. Teach your kids to cover their coughs and sneezes, he said, adding that the best practice is to cover the mouth and nose with a tissue. If they have a sneeze or cough, encourage them to keep tissues with them for this purpose, he added. Moreover, he said getting sufficient sleep is important for keeping kids healthy all year, but it is especially important when they are more likely to encounter germs that can make them sick. Being well-rested is good for immunity. Another way to keep kids healthy this winter, he said was to feed them a balanced diet full of foods that contain key nutrients. Paediatricians emphasize personal hygiene of kids to prevent colds, flu AGENCIES Toulouse , France A British 17-year-old found in France six years after going missing in Spain is to return home to England in the coming days, British and French authorities said Friday. Alex Batty, originally from the northern English city of Oldham, was picked up by a driver in a mountainous area in southern France, with checks by French and British police confirming his identity. Police have said they suspect his mother and grandfather of abducting him in 2017 when he was 11, under the pretence of going on holiday in Spain, and then living in alternative lifestyle communes in Spain and subsequently the French Pyrenees. “Our priority is to get him back to the UK and getting back to his family in Oldham as soon as possible... I expect it to happen over the next few days,” Assistant Chief Constable Chris Sykes of Greater Manchester Police told reporters. His grandmother, who according to British media reports is his legal guardian, has expressed delight over his discovery. “We are waiting for the grandmother to come and get him. We are waiting to set up repatriation with the British,” the public prosecutor for the Toulouse region Samuel Vuelta-Simon told AFP.