Unknown assailants murder lawyer on Adiala Road

Rawalpindi-Unknown gunmen shot dead a lawyer outside his office located on Adiala Road here on Friday, informed sources. The reason behind the murder is said to be an old enmity, they added. The body of the lawyer was shifted to District Headquarters Hospital for autopsy where he was identified as Syed Afzaal Naqvi, Advocate High Court. Heavy contingent of police including SP Saddar Nabeel Khokhar and ASP Saddar Circle Zainab Ayub rushed to the crime scene and collected evidence besides recording statements of eyewitnesses.

According to sources, the senior lawyer was present oustide his office opposite Rukhshanda Mosque on Adiala Road when unknown armed men appeared from some where and targeted him.

Resultantly, Afzaal Naqvi suffered multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot, they said. The attackers managed to escape from the scene. Police reached at crime scene and cordoned off the area beside collecting evidence. District Bar Association representatives and other senior lawyers vehemently condemned the murder of lawyer and urged police to arrest the killers immediately. The DBA also announced a complete strike today (Saturday) in courts.