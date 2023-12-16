US water security experts visit Pakistan to partner on climate, environment

ISLAMABAD - As part of the Climate and Environ­ment Working Group (CEWG) and the Green Alliance Framework, a delega­tion of US water security experts vis­ited Islamabad from December 11-15.

The delegation included represen­tatives from the US Department of State, US Army Corps of Engineers, US Geological Survey, US Embassy Islam­abad, and USAID, said a US embassy statement. The delegation met with the ministries of water resources, cli­mate change, the Federal Flood Com­mission (FFC), the Indus River System Authority (IRSA), provincial irrigation departments, academia, and private sector partners to discuss the Living Indus initiative, Recharge Pakistan, water management and governance, and hydropower issues. The delega­tion also visited a water treatment plant and Simly Dam.

Addressing government, aca­demia, and private sector partners, the delegation discussed partner­ships to address water security is­sues, including access to clean water, managing flood risks after the dev­astating floods of 2022, and sup­porting climate-smart agriculture. The CEWG is a flagship bilateral ini­tiative to strengthen cooperation on agriculture, clean energy, and water, with the ultimate aims of improving Pakistani lives and protecting the environment. The third, high-level CEWG Dialogue will take place in spring 2024 in Washington.