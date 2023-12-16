Waterless Industrial Hub

The importance of water is tremendous. It is an essential element for all living organisms. Hub Dam spans an area of about 27,219 hectares between 25°15’N and 67° 07’E, with an elevation of 150 metres. However, the unfortunate people of Hub are dangerously affected by the shortage of water. Impoverished individuals are compelled to pay for tankers, which they cannot afford every week. The Hub Dam was constructed on the Hub River. Karachi is located approximately 70 kilometres away from Hub Dam. The Hub Dam supplies about 20-25% of the water to the City of Karachi (MacDonald and Partners).
Furthermore, steps should be taken to address these critical issues as soon as possible.
ARIF AZEEM,
Balochistan.