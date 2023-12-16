Waterless Industrial Hub

Saturday, December 16, 2023
December 16, 2023
Opinions, Letters

The importance of water is tre­mendous. It is an essential el­ement for all living organisms. Hub Dam spans an area of about 27,219 hectares between 25°15’N and 67° 07’E, with an elevation of 150 metres. However, the un­fortunate people of Hub are dan­gerously affected by the shortage of water. Impoverished individu­als are compelled to pay for tank­ers, which they cannot afford ev­ery week. The Hub Dam was constructed on the Hub River. Ka­rachi is located approximately 70 kilometres away from Hub Dam. The Hub Dam supplies about 20-25% of the water to the City of Ka­rachi (MacDonald and Partners).

Furthermore, steps should be taken to address these critical is­sues as soon as possible.

ARIF AZEEM,

Balochistan.

