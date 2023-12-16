Saturday, December 16, 2023
Women among 24 injured in road mishaps

Agencies
December 16, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD-Women and children among 24 people were injured in separate road accidents in Karachi and Hyderabad, police said on Friday. According to details, due to bursting of tyre, a speedy mini-truck heading to Hyderabad from Karachi turned turtle on M9 Motorway near cement factory. As a result of accident, women and children among 18 people sustained injuries. An over speeding truck and a coaster collided near Defence Mor Karachi resulting in injuries to six people. The injured of both accidents were shifted to different hospital where condition of some wounded people was stated to be critical.

