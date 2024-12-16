1 dead, 47 Pakistanis rescued in Greece boat capsizing

FO says total number of deceased or missing remains unverified. Mohsin Naqvi forms inquiry committee to investigate circumstances of tragedy. Special cell set up in Pakistan’s embassy in Greece.

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday witnessed yet another tragedy of boat capsizing as Pakistani nationals tried to enter Europe illegally – resulting in at least one death and dozens caught as survivors. The Foreign Office confirmed that, according to initial reports, 47 Pakistani nationals were among those rescued following multiple boat capsizing incidents near Crete.

It said one Pakistani had been confirmed dead. However, the spokesperson noted that the total number of deceased or missing Pakistani nationals remained unverified at this stage.

The tragic incident unfolded over the weekend, when a migrant boat sank off the Greek island of Gavdos, located south of Crete, according to Greece’s coast guard.

The disaster underscores the risky journeys many Pakistanis undertake across the Mediterranean Sea, driven by hopes of securing a better future for themselves and their families.

This incident underscores the persistent challenges posed by illegal migration and human trafficking. Pakistani authorities have reiterated their resolve to tackle these issues through stringent measures. The tragedy follows a similar disaster in June 2023, when a fishing boat carrying 700 migrants, including an estimated 350 Pakistanis, sank off Greece’s coast. Only 104 people, including 12 Pakistanis, were rescued, while 82 bodies were recovered. That incident prompted a nationwide crackdown against human smuggling networks in Pakistan.

The FO said the embassy of Pakistan in Athens was actively coordinating with the Hellenic Coast Guard and the Coast Guard of Chania, which are leading the search and rescue operations.

Embassy officials have also travelled to Crete to meet the rescued Pakistanis and offer any necessary assistance. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has activated its Crisis Management Unit in Islamabad to support affected Pakistanis and their families in Greece.

The Ministry urged Pakistani nationals in Greece and their families to reach out for help. They can contact the Crisis Management Unit on phone numbers and or through the email. Families of the missing individuals have been advised to share details with the Pakistani Embassy in Greece on given phone numbers.

According to reports, the incidents off Crete included the capsizing of a wooden migrant boat off Gavdos, which resulted in the confirmed deaths of at least five individuals.

Separately, a Malta-flagged cargo vessel rescued 47 migrants from another boat about 40 nautical miles off Gavdos, while a tanker rescued 88 more migrants from the same area.

Yesterday, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif emphasized on the need to speed up measures to combat human trafficking.

In their separate statements after the incident, they expressed deep sorrow and grief over the death of Pakistani nationals in a boat capsizing incident near Greece.

The prime minister instructed Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to submit an inquiry report of the incident as soon as possible.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also expressed profound sorrow over the tragic loss of lives in the migrant boat accident off the coast of Greece.

He conveyed his relief upon learning about the rescue of 47 Pakistani nationals and urged the federal government to collaborate fully with Greek authorities to expedite search and rescue operations for the missing individuals.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives and directed an immediate investigation. An inquiry committee, led by Additional Secretary Interior Riffat Mukhtar Raja, has been established to investigate the circumstances of the tragedy. The committee is expected to submit its findings within five days.

Naqvi labelled human trafficking as an “unacceptable crime,” condemning the mafias responsible for such illegal activities that have devastated countless families.

He emphasized the need for the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to launch a decisive crackdown against human trafficking networks nationwide, without any discrimination.

The illegal attempts to enter Europe by Pakistanis create problems for even those who plan to follow rules as the European embassies refuse maximum number of applications. The applicants also have to wait for months to get a visa appointment in the EU embassies.

Meanwhile, a special cell has been established in Pakistan’s Embassy in Greece to deal with the emergency situation after a boat tragedy.

The cell has been set up on directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The Pakistani Embassy in Greece is busy establishing contacts between the rescued persons and their families, besides helping them.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Muahammad Ishaq Dar is personally monitoring the identification of Pakistanis in the incident and activities related to their help as per the direction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

On immediate notice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Pakistani Embassy had written a letter to relevant departments of Greece.

The special cell will ensure identification of Pakistanis and their access to their families. The Pakistani Embassy in Greece has given WhatsApp number +30-6943850188 for identification of the Pakistanis.

Shehbaz Sharif extended his sympathies, on behalf of the entire nation, to the Pakistani victims and their families..

He said the elements involved in the heinous act of human trafficking will be brought to justice.

He said the government of Pakistan and the Pakistani Embassy in Greece will provide all possible assistance to the victims of the incident and their families