11 injured in Multan road accident

MULTAN - At least eleven persons were injured after a passenger van collided with a bull cart due to break failure near Walvat Morr, Sher Shah road, here on Sunday. According to Rescue officials, a passenger van was going to Multan airport from Muzaffargarh when it’s break failed and it collided with a bull cart. As a result, 11 persons sustained injuries. Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the four seriously injured persons to Nishtar Hospital and provided first aid to seven people, who were not seriously injured. The injured were identified as Nazar Hussain, Irfan, Rani, Muhammad Tariq, Muhammad Talib, Ali Raza, Hussnain, Perveen, Tasbiha, Shabana and Guriya.

100 shopkeepers served notices for plastic bag violations

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) launched a crackdown against banned single use plastic especially plastic shopping bags less than 75 microns and served notices on more than 100 shopkeepers across the district. Assistant Director Environment Hameed Akhtar told APP here on Monday said that the amendments to the “Production and Consumption of Single Use Plastic Product Regulations 2023” have been notified. The district plastic management committees have been formed at the district level and the deputy commissioner of the district concerned was the head of the committee. The meeting of committee has been convened. He said that they had also held meetings with trade unions and plastic unions. The mechanism was being developed for registration of producers, traders recyclers and collectors. He said that the fine from Rs 5000 to Rs 50,000 would be imposed on violators after serving notices. The premises where banned single use plastic was found could be sealed and materials confiscated. He said that it was the part of EPA’s broader initiative to promote sustainable practices and mitigate plastic pollution.