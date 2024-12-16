3,345 accused of 1475 gangs arrested

LAHORE - SSP Investigation Lahore Muhammad Naveed said that 3,345 accused of 1475 gangs have been arrested in the first 11 months of the year 2024. According to a police performance report, approximately Rs1.02 billion worth of goods were recovered from the arrested gangs. The suspects included 2253 of Category A, 323 involved in serious murder cases; 12 in dacoity, robbery and murder; 730 of attempted murder cases; 8,022 of dacoity and robbery, 5650 of kidnapping including 10 cases of kidnapping for ransom, 1204 of rape and child molestation.