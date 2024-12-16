305 acres of forest land reclaimed from mafia

MUZAFFARGARH - The Forest Department launched a crackdown on land mafia and successfully reclaimed 305 acres of forest land. Divisional Forest Officer Rashid Mahmood, speaking to the media, revealed that unauthorized occupants had been cultivating crops on vast tracts of forest land, particularly in riverine areas, for an extended period. He stated that with the support of the Deputy Commissioner and District Police Officer, an extensive operation had been initiated to reclaim government-owned land. “So far, we have retrieved 305 acres of forest land, where illegal occupants had planted crops. The Forest Department has cleared the crops and regained possession,” Rashid Mahmood added. The department has also registered 26 FIRs against encroachers as part of its stringent actions. Rashid Mahmood said that operations against the land mafia would continue unabated. He urged citizens to report instances of illegal encroachments, assuring swift and decisive action by the Forest Department.

YOUTH HIT TO DEATH

A man was killed while another sustained serious injuries in a collision between a tractor trolley and a motorcycle at Khanpur Bagga Sher Chowk on Sunday. According to Rescue 1122 sources, 25-year old Adeel along with his friend Shahzil (18) was returning home from market on motorcycle. All of a sudden, a speeding tractor trolley collided with the motorcycle near Khanpur Bagga Sher Chowk. Resultantly, Adeel died at the spot while Shahzil sustained serious injuries. Rescue officials shifted the body and injured to hospital. Police concerned have also started an investigation into the incident by taking the tractor trolley into custody while the driver managed to escape.