456 animals to be provided to widows in Lodhran

LODHRAN - The Livestock Department will provide 456 animals across the district under the ‘Transfer of Livestock Assets to Widows, Divorced Women’ project to empower rural women. Deputy Director Livestock, Dr Waqar Aslam, informed APP here on Sunday said that one cattle heifer or buffalo heifer would be given to each woman free of cost for one year. He said that the animals would be given to eligible women through a draw after verification. Widows and divorced women with a maximum age of 55 years old and who have not received animals from any government scheme during the last five years are eligible for the scheme. He said that 11,000 animals would be distributed among women in 13 districts across South Punjab. He said that the tender has been opened and the contract was allotted to purchase animals. The women would be bound to take care of the animals for one year in own custody while the livestock department would provide artificial insemination, vaccination and other services.

REGISTRATION FOR ‘DHEE RANI’ PROGRAMME CONTINUES

The Punjab government planned to arrange about 3000 mass weddings under the ‘Dhee Rani’ programme for underprivileged couples across the province. According to Social Welfare sources, the provincial government would set a quota for districts by keeping in view the received applications. Almost 166 mass weddings were scheduled to be held in Multan division for which registration is underway. About 136 applications have been received in Lodhran district while the verification process is near completion. Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has launched ‘Dhee Rani’ programme to arrange the wedding ceremonies of underprivileged couples and ease the burden on their parents. Applications can be submitted through the online portal cmp.punjab.gov.pk or helpline 1312. Teams will also visit homes of aspirants to verify their eligibility to ensure transparency in the programme.