Academician defends PhD thesis

MUZAFFARABAD: - Mubashar Naqvi, a writer and researcher, has successfully defended his doctoral thesis, “Effects of COVID-19 on Journalists’ Performing Abilities & Their Counterstrategies during the Pandemic in Pakistan.”

This pioneering study delves into the unique challenges faced by journalists in Pakistan, AJK, and Gilgit-Baltistan during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Using a nationwide survey of 382 journalists and Focus Group Discussions (FGDs), the research identifies key issues, including inadequate infrastructure, lack of legal protections, and insufficient mental health support. It also highlights journalists’ resilience, advocating for enhanced collaboration between media and government institutions and stronger safety mechanisms to prepare for future crises.

Supervised by Dr. Babar Hussain Shah, a prominent educationist and Assistant Professor at the Department of Mass Communication, Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU), the thesis was lauded for its originality, depth, and practical relevance.

Dr. Naqvi’s remarkable research offers invaluable insights into media resilience and governance transparency, setting a benchmark for future studies on journalism during crisis.