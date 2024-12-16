Adaptability and Survival Instinct

Humanity’s survival instinct and adaptability are unparalleled. These traits have enabled humans to inhabit every corner of the Earth and now even dream of life on the Moon and Mars.

History offers countless examples of resilience. During the Nazi occupation of the Netherlands in 1940, Dr Piet Lieftinck, an economist, endured years of captivity by working tirelessly and with optimism. Granted access to a satchel, paper, and pen, he wrote a book on economics during his imprisonment. By the war’s end, his work became a textbook in the Netherlands, and he went on to serve as Finance Minister.

Today, many young Pakistanis leave the country in search of better opportunities abroad. While this is understandable, it raises the question: is now the time to abandon ship? The youth should instead channel their energy into nation-building. University student forums could serve as platforms for tackling unemployment, fostering social change, and promoting civic engagement.

During the independence movement, even teenagers actively participated in political organisations, proving that collective action can drive monumental change. With 60 million students in Pakistan, a unified effort could transform the nation’s future.

FARRUKH SHAHAB,

Lahore.