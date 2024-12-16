AJK Leaders Vow to Internationalize Kashmir Issue

The President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry, and Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq have reaffirmed their steadfast commitment to raising the Kashmir issue at national and international platforms.

The resolve was expressed during a meeting between the two leaders in Islamabad, where they discussed the ongoing situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). Both leaders reassured the people of IIOJK that the residents of Azad Kashmir stand in solidarity with them in their continued struggle for self-determination and freedom from Indian occupation.

President Chaudhry and Prime Minister Haq underscored the urgency of drawing global attention to the human rights violations and atrocities being perpetrated by Indian forces in IIOJK. They agreed to mobilize all available resources to amplify the voices of the oppressed Kashmiris and ensure the world remains aware of their plight.

Speaking on the occasion, President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry emphasized that the international community has a moral and legal responsibility to intervene and uphold the rights of the Kashmiri people. He called for stronger diplomatic efforts to highlight the issue on global platforms, including the United Nations and international human rights bodies.

Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq echoed these sentiments, stressing that the struggle for the right to self-determination is a legitimate and just cause that cannot be suppressed by force. He pledged to work with all stakeholders to further the Kashmir cause and ensure sustained international advocacy.

The leaders reaffirmed their commitment to continue supporting the people of IIOJK until they achieve freedom and justice.