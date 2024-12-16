Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital unveils Sehat Tahafuz Card

Dr. Akbar Niazi Teaching Hospital (ANTH), staying true to its resolute mission of providing access to quality healthcare for all, has unveiled an innovative health insurance initiative designed to address the growing healthcare needs of Pakistan’s population. The launch of the Sehat Tahafuz Card marks a significant milestone in making comprehensive healthcare accessible to all individuals and families, regardless of their financial background.

With more than 60% of Pakistan’s population paying out of pocket for healthcare services, many individuals are seen forgoing necessary treatments due to no affordability, further burdening the already stretched healthcare system. The Sehat Tahafuz Card is set to address this concern by offering a feasible, cost-effective solution that would allow a larger segment of the population to get timely medical care without the financial strain. Furthermore, the card is perceived to provide an invaluable service in the face of overloaded public hospitals, especially in rural and remote areas where access to quality healthcare is severely limited. With the alleged long waiting times in public hospitals and a lack of proper healthcare infrastructure, the Sehat Tahafuz Card ensures that families in these underserved areas have a reliable alternative to get the care they need in a timely manner.

This new initiative, available for a nominal annual premium of just PKR 12,000 — equivalent to a mere PKR 1,000 per month — offers up to PKR 750,000 in annual health coverage for an individual. For an additional annual fee of only PKR 1,500, card holders can also benefit from life insurance coverage of PKR 500,000, covering both accidental and natural death, providing the total annual health and life coverage of PKR 1,250,000. In case of family coverage plan, the total coverage goes up to PKR 2,200,000 per year. The additional layer of protection ensures that families are not only safeguarded against medical emergencies but also against unforeseen life risks, creating a comprehensive safety net for all cardholders and their dependents. The Sehat Tahafuz Card comes in three flexible tiers: the Basic Card, Classic Card, and Classic Plus Card. While the Basic Card provides health coverage for individual subscribers, the Classic and Classic Plus Cards extend health and life insurance to the head of the family, along with coverage for spouses and children. This tiered structure ensures that a wide variety of healthcare needs are met, providing families with affordable and comprehensive coverage options that suit their unique requirements.

Launched in collaboration with Askari General Insurance Company Limited (AGICO), the Sehat Tahafuz Card offers not only reliable and efficient claims processing but also ensures a high level of trust and stability for its subscribers. The partnership with AGICO speaks of the hospital’s commitment to delivering top-tier healthcare solutions to the masses. The official launch ceremony was graced by the Chief Guest Zia Ullah Shah, Member Provincial Assembly of Punjab and Parliamentary Secretary for Punjab Emergency Services, who lauded the hospital’s efforts to provide affordable healthcare services to all, regardless of socio-economic status. He described the Sehat Tahafuz Card as a “revolutionary step” that will reshape the healthcare landscape, particularly benefiting the most vulnerable segments of society. “This card will ensure that healthcare is no longer a privilege for the few, but a right that is accessible to everyone, especially the underprivileged communities who have long been deprived of quality care,” Shah said.

Speaking on the occasion, Yasir Khan Niazi, CEO of GAK HealthCare International and ANTH, said that the hospital’s commitment to ensuring that healthcare is not a privilege but a right is evident in its strategic steps to create accessible and affordable health solutions. He emphasized that the Sehat Tahafuz Card is not just an insurance product but a reflection of the hospital’s core mission. “In a country grappling with rising disease burden, economic challenges, and a strained public healthcare system, it is crucial that we step forward as private healthcare providers to share the load and provide practical solutions,” he said. “The Sehat Tahafuz Card is designed to reduce the financial barriers that prevent many from seeking necessary medical care, ensuring that no one is left behind due to their financial limitations.”

Yasir Khan Niazi added that ANTH has always been at the forefront of assisting the government in alleviating the burden on the public healthcare system through medical camps, training programs, and awareness initiatives. “As a private sector healthcare institution, we bear a larger responsibility to support the population, particularly in these challenging times. The Sehat Tahafuz Card is another step in that direction, reflecting our commitment to the people of Pakistan,” he further said.

The launch event also saw the presence of distinguished business figures and local community representatives such as Tanveer Sultan Awan, Chairman of Hajvairy Developers (Pvt.) Ltd., Qamar Abbasi, Patron-in-Chief of Bhara Kahu Trade Union, and Rana Shahbaz, SEVP of AGICO, who commended ANTH’s role in providing affordable healthcare solutions to the masses and praised the hospital for its dedication to improving healthcare delivery mechanism for everyone without discrimination. They offered their full support to the hospital in this great cause.

With the introduction of the Sehat Tahafuz Card, ANTH continues to play an active role in improving healthcare access, reducing financial barriers for the people of Pakistan. This initiative is poised to change the lives of countless families, offering them the peace of mind and financial protection they need to navigate the challenges of healthcare in the country.